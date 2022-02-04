Franklin Resources Inc. Has $938.89 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279,239 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.66% of Citigroup worth $938,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 541,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,328,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

