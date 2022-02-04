Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.30% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,072,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $47,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.99. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,474. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

