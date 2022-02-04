Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 111,748 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.31% of Dominion Energy worth $1,364,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,599,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,890,000 after buying an additional 238,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after buying an additional 277,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.