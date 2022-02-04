Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 143,825 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,825 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Linde worth $1,387,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,506 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Linde by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 321,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

LIN traded down $13.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,216. The company has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $241.88 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.03.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

