Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,556,188 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,668,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556,188 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.50% of Coca-Cola worth $1,136,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

NYSE KO traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $60.84. 300,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The firm has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

