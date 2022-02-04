Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 76,657 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,045,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76,657 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Walt Disney worth $2,206,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $346,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $139.94. 178,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,950,220. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.