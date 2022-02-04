Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,386,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 69,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.09% of CVS Health worth $1,220,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,299,855 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.57. 84,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,971,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $110.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

