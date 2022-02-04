Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $343.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 247,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,268.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

