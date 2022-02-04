Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. Snap makes up about 1.2% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $11.10 on Friday, hitting $35.60. 3,160,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,565,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.