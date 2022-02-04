Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Purchases 14,750 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 256.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.1% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.2% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.3% during the third quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 713,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $242,010,000 after purchasing an additional 193,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $5.13 on Friday, hitting $232.63. 990,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,059,367. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.74 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $647.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

