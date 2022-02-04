Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and $41.03 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,639,042,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

