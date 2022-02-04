Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.26 ($75.57).

ETR:FME opened at €60.90 ($68.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a one year high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

