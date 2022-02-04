Fusion Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.05 or 0.99764890 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,794,281 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

