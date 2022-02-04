FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Tops $22,111.32

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $22,111.32 and approximately $43,872.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for about $29.29 or 0.00072489 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.20 or 0.07270973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40,397.32 or 0.99968606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006605 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 755 coins. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUZE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

