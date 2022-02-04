FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

NYSE:FNV opened at $134.88 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.