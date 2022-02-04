FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alithya Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alithya Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 164.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

