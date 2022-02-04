FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.09.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.