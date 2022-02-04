FYDcoin (FYD) Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $14,642.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 574,987,843 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

