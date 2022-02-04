Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 15,421 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 156.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 316,501 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,729 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX stock opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.65. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $254.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

