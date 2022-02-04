Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Anterix worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hamid Akhavan purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of ATEX opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

