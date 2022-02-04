Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,128,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

