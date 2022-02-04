Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 124,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Oceaneering International worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.