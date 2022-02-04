Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 16,015 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,015 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.14% of Nomad Foods worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after buying an additional 731,048 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after buying an additional 476,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,829,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,538,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,143,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

