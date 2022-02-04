Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 164,843 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 1,069.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Intersect ENT worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $233,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $225,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intersect ENT by 391.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 87,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,406,000 after buying an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth $4,760,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $914.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

