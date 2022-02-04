Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 26,314 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,374.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 852,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.29 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.