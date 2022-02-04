Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 42,480 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,480 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CareDx worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth $4,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 40.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CareDx by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $11,623,000.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

