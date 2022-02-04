Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Eastern worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Eastern by 9.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 183,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the second quarter worth about $1,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Eastern in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EML opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 44,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,144.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

