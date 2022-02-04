Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.81 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 62,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

CPK stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.08.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

