Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

