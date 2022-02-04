Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $105.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

