Gabelli Funds LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.57% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

