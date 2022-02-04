Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after buying an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

