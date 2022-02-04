Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

