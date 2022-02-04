Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 90.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

