Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,736 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

