Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,400 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $961,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

