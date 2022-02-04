Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 68,100 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

