Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,030.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,985.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,791.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,139.18 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

