Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares during the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

PAG stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.