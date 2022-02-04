Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $538.95 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $578.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.58.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

