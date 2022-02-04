Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

