Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after acquiring an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,396,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $620.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $627.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

