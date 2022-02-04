Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 52,499 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,499 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI opened at $6.67 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

