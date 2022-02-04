Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of NuVasive worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 114.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 30.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 110,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

