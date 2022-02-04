Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $7.38 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 189,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

