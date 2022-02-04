Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,503 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $232.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.76.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

