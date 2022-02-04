Gainplan LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gainplan LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

BND traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.11. 89,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,478. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

