Gainplan LLC Takes $44.94 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,939,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 19.8% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,440,000 after buying an additional 157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,472,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,734. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.56 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

