Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Major Shareholder Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $23,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 79,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

