GAMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $72,103.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00110918 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.